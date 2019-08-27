Virushka, India players soak in some Caribbean sun

August 27, 2019 10:51 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal with Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma, seen enjoying a boat ride in the West Indies. Photograph: KL Rhul /Twitter

After recording a win in the first Test of the two-match series against Windies in Antigua, India players enjoyed some time away from the game along with skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin joined the captain and his better half in a boat ride somewhere in the Caribbean.

Rahul and Ashwin shared the picture on their social media handles.

Rahul captioned the picture "Endless Blues", while Ashwin wrote on Twitter: "Seaside plus sunset is a deadly combination."

Skipper Kohli became the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests, going past former captain Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat. The win against Windies in the first Test was Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory, in his 26th match as skipper.

Ganguly had 11 Test wins from 28 matches.

India have a 1-0 lead in the series and the team will take on the Caribbean side in the second Test, beginning August 30 at Jamaica.