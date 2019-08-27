I try not to get affected by criticism: Rahane

August 27, 2019 14:13 IST

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane scored a half century and a century in the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who withstood intense pressure to score match-winning knocks in the first Test against the West Indies, said he made a conscious effort to ignore criticism directed at him for not reaching three figures in the last two years.

Coming into the Test series, Rahane's form was a subject of widespread debate but he silenced his critics with scores of 81 and 102 in India's 318-run win over the West Indies in North Sound on Sunday.

"I try not to get affected by criticism as it is unwanted and I can't control it. You are always happy when you make a hundred," Rahane told fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma in a chat aired on bcci.tv.

"It was satisfying as I had to grind a lot. Needed to put the team in a good position before getting to the hundred," he added.

Despite the dip in his performance, the Indian team management persisted with Rahane and it paid off.

Skipper Virat Kohli has also backed him to do well for the team and persistently defended the batsman's credentials in the face of questions over his form.

The second and final Test between the two sides begins in Jamaica on Friday. The series is part of the inaugural World Test Championships, in which India are currently on top in the points table.