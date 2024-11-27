West Indies rout Bangladesh; end losing run at home

IMAGE: This was West Indies' first home Test win in over two years, ending a four-match losing streak. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Alzarri Joseph quickly wrapped up the Bangladesh's second innings, picking up the final two wickets in the first session on Day 5 as West Indies registered a huge 201-run victory, in the first Test, in Antigua, on Tuesday.



Joseph dismissed Hasan Mahmud for a duck before he trapped Jaker Ali leg before wicket for 31 to reduce Bangladesh to 129/9. Lastman Shoriful Islam was struck on the shoulder by a bouncer from Joseph which forced him to retire hurt.



This was West Indies' first home Test win in over two years, ending a four-match

losing streak. Their last Test victory at home had also come against Bangladesh in June 2022.West Indies posted a huge 450/9 declared in their first innings with Justin Greaves hitting a century (115). They had to stifle a determined comeback from Bangladesh, which surprisingly declared at its overnight total of 269/9, conceding a first-innings lead of 181 runs.

Taskin Ahmed then took his first five-wicket bag in tests as West Indies was bowled out for 152 in just over 46 overs on their second innings.



The right-armer, playing in his 16th Test, took a career-best 6/64 as Bangladesh kept the West Indies lead below 350.



The 17 wickets that fell on Monday was a record for a single day in a Test match at Antigua.



The second Test, will be played in Kingston, Jamaica, from Saturday.



