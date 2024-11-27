News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » West Indies rout Bangladesh; end losing run at home

West Indies rout Bangladesh; end losing run at home

November 27, 2024 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Indies

IMAGE: This was West Indies' first home Test win in over two years, ending a four-match losing streak. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Alzarri Joseph quickly wrapped up the Bangladesh's second innings, picking up the final two wickets in the first session on Day 5 as West Indies registered a huge 201-run victory, in the first Test, in Antigua, on Tuesday.

Joseph dismissed Hasan Mahmud for a duck before he trapped Jaker Ali leg before wicket for 31 to reduce Bangladesh to 129/9. Lastman Shoriful Islam was struck on the shoulder by a bouncer from Joseph which forced him to retire hurt.

This was West Indies' first home Test win in over two years, ending a four-match

losing streak. Their last Test victory at home had also come against Bangladesh in June 2022.

West Indies posted a huge 450/9 declared in their first innings with Justin Greaves hitting a century (115). They had to stifle a determined comeback from Bangladesh, which surprisingly declared at its overnight total of 269/9, conceding a first-innings lead of 181 runs.

 

Taskin Ahmed then took his first five-wicket bag in tests as West Indies was bowled out for 152 in just over 46 overs on their second innings.

The right-armer, playing in his 16th Test, took a career-best 6/64 as Bangladesh kept the West Indies lead below 350.

The 17 wickets that fell on Monday was a record for a single day in a Test match at Antigua.

The second Test, will be played in Kingston, Jamaica, from Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Jaiswal poised to inherit Tendulkar, Kohli's legacy'
'Jaiswal poised to inherit Tendulkar, Kohli's legacy'
How Quickly IPL Teams Spent Money
How Quickly IPL Teams Spent Money
How this 13-year-old Bihar boy became a Royal...
How this 13-year-old Bihar boy became a Royal...
How To Handle Wedding Anxiety?
How To Handle Wedding Anxiety?
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
Smog Over The Cities
Smog Over The Cities
Is Zainab 9 Years Older Than Akhil?
Is Zainab 9 Years Older Than Akhil?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction
Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction
IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances