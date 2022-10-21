Can India end 15-year wait for T20 World Cup title?

IMAGE: There is only ever one aim for India in World Cups, to win, and T20 World Cup 2022 is no different. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India head into the T20 World Cup, with high hopes of ending their 15-year drought and claiming their second title thanks to a side packed with talent with both bat and ball.

They will be looking to reach the semi-finals for the fourth time at their eighth appearance at the T20 World Cup before powering on to victory in Australia.



But do India have what it takes to claim their second crown? A look at India's prospects in T20 World Cup 2022:



2022 Prospects

IMAGE: The ten-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan still stings and serves as motivation for the Indian team to go at least one better this time around -- not that any more will be needed. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

There is only ever one aim for India in World Cups, to win, and T20 World Cup 2022 is no different.



Failure to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2021 edition, including a ten-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan, still stings and serves as motivation to go at least one better this time around -- not that any more will be needed.



They face Bangladesh, South Africa, and Pakistan in Group 2 of the Super 12, alongside Netherlands and the winner from Group B from the First Round.



Much will likely be decided by the opening match, where India play Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.



A win there would at once banish the demons of 12 months ago and produce plenty of momentum for Rohit Sharma's men.



Should they get in their stride, they will be a formidable force for any team as they look to clinch their first title since the inaugural edition in 2007.



T20 World Cup History

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Photograph: Getty Images

India's T20 World Cup history has been one of frustration since claiming the first-ever title in 2007. Irfan Pathan was the hero 15 years ago, as he took 3/16 as India edged Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg.



It was a crown that was hard-earned, with wins over England and South Africa in the group stage setting up a semi-final with Australia, where Yuvraj Singh hit 70 off 30 to power India through to the final.



But that was as good as it would get for India, with a Super 8s exit in the next three World Cups.



Yet India have been edging closer in more recent editions, finishing as runners-up to Sri Lanka in 2014 before a semi-final defeat in 2016 to West Indies.



A Super 12s exit in 2021 denied them a third consecutive semi-final appearance, and they will be raring to put that right this time around.



Current Form



There are very few nations whose cricketers play as much T20 cricket as India thanks to the success of the IPL and depth of homegrown talent at its disposal.



And while some sides have played little white-ball cricket in recent months, India have got a number of series under their belts to make sure they are in the best possible form heading to Australia.



A tour of England in July saw an impressive 2-1 series victory, including a comprehensive 50-run victory over the hosts in Southampton before following that up with a 49-run win in Birmingham.



A 4-1 series win over West Indies then came a few weeks later before a 2-1 home series win over Australia kept up the side's good form heading into the World Cup. Defeat by four wickets in the opening match was responded to with consecutive six-wicket victories as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat for the hosts.



Another home series victory came against South Africa, this time KL Rahul the standout, before a warm-up series with hosts Australia seeing the tourists win by six runs in the first match.



Best Batters

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has more than 1,000 runs in 32 T20I innings and showed everyone just how good he can be with a knock of 117 off 55 balls against England this summer. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images



India have a wealth of options with the bat, the task will be to get selection right and ensure those trusted perform at the crease.



Captain Rohit will almost certainly open alongside Rahul, where they will be one of the most fearsome partnerships should they put together lengthy stands.



Should they fall, all eyes will be on the talismanic Kohli at number three. One of the best batters in the world on his day, India will be hoping he will be firing on all cylinders in Australia. And at number four, India have the world number two men’s T20 batter in Suryakumar Yadav.



He has more than 1,000 runs in 32 T20I innings and showed everyone just how good he can be with a knock of 117 off 55 balls against England this summer.



Should India require it, the middle order is brimming with hard-hitters such as Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to power them to a big total.



Best Bowlers

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar is one of the most electric pace bowlers on his day, with the ability to swing the ball both ways a potentially key skill Down Under. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images



The injury of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a blow, but they will take solace in having the outstanding Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the bowling attack.



Bhuvneshwar is one of the most electric pace bowlers on his day, with the ability to swing the ball both ways a potentially key skill Down Under.



He will be joined by 23-year-old Arshdeep Singh, who will be hoping to announce himself on the international stage with his death bowling, and Mohammed Shami, who made a superb comeback after COVID-19 with three wickets in the final over in the warm-up match against Australia.



Bringing the spin will be Yuzvendra Chahal, who took the most wickets in the IPL this year, plus Axar Patel and Ashwin, arguably one of the world’s best all-rounders, giving India a wide range of options with ball in hand.

