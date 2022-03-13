West Indies fined for slow over-rate against India

IMAGE: Hayley Matthews celebrates with her West Indies teammates after taking the wicket of India's Deepti Sharma during the ICC Women's World Cup match, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photograph: ICC Media

The West Indies were fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match against India in Hamilton on Saturday.

Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Opener Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed brilliant hundreds as India trounced the West Indies by 155 runs.

Mandhana registered her fifth ODI hundred, a sensational 123 off 119 balls, studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Kaur had 10 hits to the fence and two maximums in her 107-ball 109, which was her fourth ton and the first since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.