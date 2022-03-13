Women's World Cup: Australia crush New Zealand to go top

Undefeated Australia posted 269 for 8 after being asked to bat, and then dismissed New Zealand for 128 in 30.2 overs.

IMAGE: Australia's Ellyse Perry celebrates scoring 50 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand, at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Tantrum/Getty Images

Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner's impressive all-round display powered Australia to a crushing 141-run victory over New Zealand, their third consecutive, in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, in Wellington, on Sunday.

Perry (68 off 86) and McGrath (57 off 56) hit fine half-centuries before Gardner played an 18-ball 48-run cameo to help Australia post a challenging 269 for 8 after being asked to bat.

Defending the target, Australia dished out a cohesive bowling effort to dismiss their Trans-Tasman rivals for 128 in 30.2 overs.

Darcie Brown (3/22) was the pick of Australia’s bowlers while Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/34), Gardner (2/15), Perry (1/18), McGrath (1/17) and Megan Schutt (1/22) provided perfect support from the other end.

With three wins from as many matches, Australia displaced India from the top of the eight-team standings with six points.

Sent in to bat, the opening pair of Rachel Haynes (30) and Alyssa Healy (15) shared 37 runs in 9.5 overs as Australia made a sedate start.

They were dealt twin blows soon when skipper Meg Lanning (5) and Healy departed in quick succession.

Perry and Beth Mooney (30) then stabilised the innings with a 57-run fourth-wicket stand before the latter perished.

Perry was then joined by McGrath and the duo took the attack to the opposition to stitch 90 runs off 84 balls to take Australia past the 200-run mark before both the batters were dismissed in quick time.

While Perry struck six boundaries and one six during her stay, McGrath's innings was laced with eight hits to the fence.

The final push was provided by Gardner, who used the long handle to great effect, hitting four boundaries and as many sixes to take Australia past the 250-run mark.

Lea Tahuhu (3/53) picked up three wickets for New Zealand.

The Australian bowlers were right on the money while defending the target, picking up wickets at regular intervals which unsettled New Zealand.

New Zealand's chase never got going as they lost wickets in a heap from the word go and failed to counter Australia's incisive bowling effort.

Amy Satterthwaite was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 44 off 67 balls and the second-best score was from tail-ender Tahuhu, who made 23 off 25 balls.

Katey Martin (19) and opener Suzie Bates (16) were the two other batters who managed double digit scores as New Zealand failed to put any sort of challenge.

Brief scores:

Australia 269 for 8 in 50 overs (Ellyse Perry 68, Tahila McGrath 57, Ashleigh Gardner 48; Lea Tahuhu 3/53).

New Zealand 128 all out in 30.2 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 44; Darcie Brown 3/22, Ashleigh Gardner 2/15, Amanda-Jade Wellington 2/34).