HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » West Indies crumble again as Aussies dominate

West Indies crumble again as Aussies dominate

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 12:29 IST

x

Australia

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell (47) and Josh Inglis (51) put together a 66-run partnership to lay the foundation for the chase. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia claimed a three-wicket victory over the West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 international on Saturday, barely needing to shift into top gear as they heaped more misery on the hosts who have yet to register a win in the five-game series.

Chasing 206 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck but Glenn Maxwell (47) and Josh Inglis (51) put together a 66-run partnership to lay the foundation for the chase.

The visitors went on to clinch the win with four balls to spare and took a 4-0 lead in the series courtesy of Cameron Green's knock of 55 off 35 balls - his third half-century in the four matches.

 

Jediah Blades was the pick of the West Indies' bowlers with 3-29 from his four overs.

Earlier, spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets while fast bowlers Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett and Aaron Hardie took two apiece as the West Indies scored 205/9.

Sherfane Rutherford topping the scoring for West Indies with his knock of 31.

"To take a few early wickets, we know teams like the West Indies are going, with how deep they bat, we knew that they're going to come hard the whole innings, which they did," Australia captain Marsh said.

"But, I thought the way we were able to navigate some tricky overs and keep taking wickets, I sort of feel 230 is probably par on that. I thought it was an outstanding effort with the ball."

The final game of the series takes place at the same venue on Monday, before Australia return home for a limited-overs series against South Africa, while the West Indies host Pakistan for three T20Is and three one-day internationals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why didn't Ben Stokes bowl?
Why didn't Ben Stokes bowl?
PHOTOS: Defiant India Fight to Live Another Day
PHOTOS: Defiant India Fight to Live Another Day
PIX: Rahul, Gill Battle Back To Keep 4th Test Alive
PIX: Rahul, Gill Battle Back To Keep 4th Test Alive
Gill Surpasses Kohli, Chases Gavaskar's Record at Oval
Gill Surpasses Kohli, Chases Gavaskar's Record at Oval
'Beyond this pair, I'm not hopeful': Manjrekar warns
'Beyond this pair, I'm not hopeful': Manjrekar warns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's Tuticorin Airport1:59

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's...

'He is a wonderful person', Maldives President Muizzu lauds Modi2:53

'He is a wonderful person', Maldives President Muizzu...

Mumbai rains: High-tide alert in Marine Drive, Gateway of India1:26

Mumbai rains: High-tide alert in Marine Drive, Gateway of...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD