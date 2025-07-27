Why didn't Ben Stokes bowl?

‘Possible he's being wrapped in cotton wool’

IMAGE: Ben Stokes, who experienced issues with his left leg on Day Three and was forced to walk off the field, returned to bat and scored his first Test century in two years. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

As KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stitched together a gritty stand to resurrect India’s innings from the ashes, one notable absence stood out — Ben Stokes, the man who had earlier lit up the field with a sensational century, didn’t bowl a single over.

Former England batter Jonathan Trott thinks there’s only one explanation: the doctors may have told him not to.

Stokes, who experienced issues with his left leg on Day Three and was forced to walk off the field, returned to bat and scored his first Test century in two years — a brilliant 141 off 198 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes — helping England reach 669 in response to India’s 358 in the first innings. As Indian captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul rebuilt the innings after the team was reduced to 0/2, Stokes remained absent from the bowling attack. The pace responsibilities were instead shouldered by Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Brydon Carse.

Speaking on Match Centre Live, JioStar expert Trott said Stokes is a “today, right now” kind of cricketer who usually doesn’t allow partnerships to flourish — and that it may be medical advice keeping him from taking the ball.

“I’m not sure Ben Stokes is the kind of character who lets a partnership build without intervening. If it were up to him, I believe he would have grabbed the ball much earlier — just to see how he felt and how his body responded to a few overs. We all know how valuable he is to this England side. He’s not the type to step back or wait,” said Trott.

“Stokes is a ‘today, right now’ kind of cricketer — someone who wants to change the game in the moment to give his team the best chance moving forward. So yes, it’s possible he’s being wrapped in cotton wool, maybe on medical advice not to bowl. But honestly, I’d be surprised if he bowled — because if he could, we would have already seen him in action today,” he concluded.