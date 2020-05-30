News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » West Indies cricket bosses approve England tour

West Indies cricket bosses approve England tour

May 30, 2020 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Indies

IMAGE: The CWI statement said it would seek permission from the various national governments in the Caribbean to facilitate the movement of players. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has given its approval in principle for a test series in England, the body said on Friday.

West Indies had been scheduled to visit England for three tests in June but the tour was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now looking at hosting the series in July.

 

“CWI ... received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played ‘behind closed doors’,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The CWI added that it would continue to fine-tune arrangements with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), whilst they await final UK Government approval of their plans.

Britain’s Sun newspaper reported on Friday the ECB had come to an agreement with government ministers for the tour to take place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Post coronavirus, women's cricket limps into future

Post coronavirus, women's cricket limps into future

One venue for all Australia-India Tests?

One venue for all Australia-India Tests?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use