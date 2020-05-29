News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England ask 55 players to return for training

England ask 55 players to return for training

May 29, 2020 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stuart Broad

IMAGE: England cricketers returned to individual skill-based training last week. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

A group of 55 England cricketers have been asked to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

 

Cricket was shut down in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, with the ECB suspending the professional game until July 1. England were scheduled to host a three-test series against the West Indies in June but that has been pushed back.

The ECB statement did not say if the players would be returning for group training sessions with social distancing protocols in place. England cricketers returned to individual skill-based training last week.

“The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as we move closer to our aim of playing international cricket this summer,” ECB performance director Mo Bobat said.

“We will need to continue to work closely with our medical team and government to ensure that our return to training and play activities are in line with best-practice guidelines.”

The ECB is looking to create “bio-secure” venues at grounds with on-site hotels to host matches behind closed doors after the British government gave elite sport the green light tor resume next month.

England were also scheduled to play Ireland in three one-day internationals while Pakistan are set to visit for three tests and three Twenty20 matches in August.

A revised schedule has not yet been announced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

One venue for all Australia-India Tests?

One venue for all Australia-India Tests?

Australian cricket faces further cost-cutting

Australian cricket faces further cost-cutting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use