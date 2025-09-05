HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'We'll never move on from June 4': RCB stars

September 05, 2025 22:28 IST

'We will never be able to move on from June 4th, the day some of our own suffered'

'To every family grieving, know that we carry you in our thoughts and in our spirit'

The joy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title turned into heartbreak for many, after a stampede at the victory celebrations on June 4 claimed 11 lives.

 

On Friday, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya joined their teammates in paying tribute to the fans who never made it home.

Jitesh Sharma

Both players expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and solidarity with the affected families. Sharing his emotions via RCB’s social media handles, Jitesh said, “As athletes, we are trained to move on from wins and losses and focus on the next. But, we will never be able to move on from June 4th, the day some of our own suffered. Our care for each other goes beyond the cricket field, and we will continue to stay united with the fans and families affected. They will forever be in our hearts."

Krunal Pandya echoed the same sentiments, highlighting the unbreakable bond between the team and its fans.

Krunal Pandya

“RCB fans, your love gave us strength, your belief lifted us in every moment. You are the heartbeat of this team. That a night of celebration turned into sorrow for some of you breaks our hearts. To every family grieving, know that we carry you in our thoughts and in our spirit. We play for you. We stand with you. You’ll be part of this family – today, and always."

Dinesh Karthik

Earlier, Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, and RCB’s director of cricket operations Mo Bobat had also shared their grief over the tragedy.

In response, RCB announced a Rs 25 lakh compensation package for the victims’ families, the creation of a permanent memorial in Bengaluru to honour the fans, and a six-point safety manifesto to prevent such incidents in the future.

