'We will not lose our hosting rights'

Source: PTI
April 11, 2023 16:48 IST
‘When all other teams including Australia, England, New Zealand are playing in Pakistan without any issues there should be no security concerns for India to tour Pakistan.’

Pakistan could lose US$3 million if it skips Asia Cup, says PCB chief Najam Sethi

IMAGE: Pakistan could lose US$3 million if it skips Asia Cup, says PCB chief Najam Sethi. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said that it stands to lose around US$3 million in revenue from the tournament if the country refuses to play in the Asia Cup this year.

Sethi said that Pakistan was willing to bear this loss of revenue as it was "a matter of principle" as far as the hosting rights of the Asia Cup are concerned.

 

"We have made it very clear that unless the Asia Cup is held on a hybrid model like we have proposed, that is India playing its matches at an offshore venue and Pakistan hosting the remaining games at home we will not accept any other schedule and neither play," he said.

Pakistan is due to host the Asia Cup in September but uncertainty surrounds the venue of the tournament as India has made it clear it can't play in Pakistan.

Sethi has proposed a "hybrid model" to host the Asia Cup where India will play its matches at an offshore venue.

"We will not lose our hosting rights," he added.

"Security is no excuse for them now and we have told them if their government is not giving them clearance to play in Pakistan show us some written proof of this," Sethi said.

"When all other teams including Australia, England, New Zealand are playing in Pakistan without any issues there should be no security concerns for India to tour Pakistan."

The PCB chairman said 80 percent of the revenues earned by the Asian Cricket Council came from Pakistan and India matches.

To a question he conceded that if the ACC accepts the hybrid model for the tournament it could have a bearing on the ICC World Cup as well.

Asked about a possible refusal by Pakistan to play in the World Cup, Sethi said relations with ICC were different and in such a scenario the relations could be affected negatively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
