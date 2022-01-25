News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We will learn from mistakes: Rahul

We will learn from mistakes: Rahul

By Rediff Cricket
January 25, 2022 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian team finished on the losing side in both the Test and ODI series in South Africa. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram
 

ODI captain K L Rahul said the Indian team will 'learn from the mistakes' during their tour of South Africa as they return empty handed after losing both the One-Day and Test series.

'Difficult journeys help you improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes,' Rahul said on Instagram.

Leading India for the first time in ODIs in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, Rahul's captaincy didn't start off on the right note as India suffered a 0-3 series whitewash in the three-match ODI series.

'Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words. The work does not stop as we focus on getting better and never giving up. Thank you for your support.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Rahul, Middle Overs... India's ODI Puzzle
Kohli, Rahul, Middle Overs... India's ODI Puzzle
More minuses than plusses from India's tour of SA
More minuses than plusses from India's tour of SA
Warne pats Kohli for laying emphasis on Test cricket
Warne pats Kohli for laying emphasis on Test cricket
Deepika, Ananya Make Their Debut AGAIN!
Deepika, Ananya Make Their Debut AGAIN!
Aus Open PIX: Comeback kid Keys storms into semis
Aus Open PIX: Comeback kid Keys storms into semis
Rashmika's Fabulous Style Moments
Rashmika's Fabulous Style Moments
Kohli, Rahul, Middle Overs... India's ODI Puzzle
Kohli, Rahul, Middle Overs... India's ODI Puzzle

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Rahul will get better as he captains, says coach Dravid

Rahul will get better as he captains, says coach Dravid

When you play for India, you have to perform: Dravid

When you play for India, you have to perform: Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances