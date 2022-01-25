We will learn from mistakes: Rahul

IMAGE: The Indian team finished on the losing side in both the Test and ODI series in South Africa. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

ODI captain K L Rahul said the Indian team will 'learn from the mistakes' during their tour of South Africa as they return empty handed after losing both the One-Day and Test series.

'Difficult journeys help you improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes,' Rahul said on Instagram.

Leading India for the first time in ODIs in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, Rahul's captaincy didn't start off on the right note as India suffered a 0-3 series whitewash in the three-match ODI series.

'Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words. The work does not stop as we focus on getting better and never giving up. Thank you for your support.'