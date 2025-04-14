IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel blamed "soft dismissals" in the middle order for their loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday, but didn't want to dwell too much on the one-off result.

"We had the game. I think we had soft dismissals from the middle order, some bad shots. We lost by 12 runs with an over to go, so we could have still won it. It can't happen that your lower-order batters will always come and save you in chases.

"There are some odd days where you play wrong shots, so I don't think there's any point thinking too much about it. I thought 205 was a great target because it was a good pitch and dew was also coming."

Axar also pointed to sloppy fielding as a factor that allowed MI to cross the 200-mark, but praised his spin unit.

"Maybe if we had caught better, we'd have kept them to a lower score. I get confidence in bowling all three of our spinners, and two of the three can also bowl in the powerplay," he said.

"Kuldeep is bowling unbelievably this season. Whenever I need a wicket, I can go to him. I think there were a lot of positives today — we just need to forget about this game."