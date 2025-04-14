Karn on the twin moments that turned the game in MI's favour

IMAGE: MI's Karn Sharma celebrates the wicket of DC's KL Rahul during their IPL match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

After bowling exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Karn Sharma expressed his happiness following his match-winning spell for the five-time champions on Sunday.

Karn, who is back Mumbai Indians colours after a gap of 6-7 years, played a starring role in a game where the odds were stacked against the visitors. The seasoned leg spinner returned with figures of 3/36 in MI's 12-run triumph, their second of the season.

"First of all, I'm happy to play again for the Mumbai Indians after 6-7 years. Really happy to pick up where I left off. The discussion with the coaches and Hardik Pandya was just to take wickets. They were cruising at 10-11 runs-per-over. So it was important for Santner and I to chip in with crucial wickets," Karn Sharma said in the post-match press conference\

"The change of ball can be termed as the game-changing moment. The old ball was getting wet due to dew. The new ball gives you that purchase from the wicket, which Santner and I were able to extract," he added.

The 37-year-old player added that uncertainty about a place in the Playing XI or 12, means one needs to capitalise on chances offered.

"IPL is one such tournament where you cannot predict if you will be in the starting XI. You just have to believe in yourself that wherever you get a chance, you have to perform, and at the end of the day, the team should win.

"Two points are most important. The way they were batting, they could have easily taken the game away. My mantra is 'It's a new day and a new opportunity'. I just have to wait for that," the leg spinner explained.

In the end, the spinner spoke about the turning point of the game.

"DC were on the front foot in the run chase. We were a bit under pressure until Karun Nair's wicket, after which 2-3 wickets fell in quick succession. Thereafter, KL Rahul got dismissed, and we were right back in the game. He [KL Rahul] performed well in the previous match (93* runs off 53 balls vs RCB) so his wicket was pivotal," Karn concluded.

MI will now shift their focus to their upcoming fixture against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.