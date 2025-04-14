Karn puts breaks on Karun show to resuscitate MI's campaign

Karn Sharma showed a lot of heart, says MI skipper Pandya

IMAGE: Karn Sharma of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Tristan Stubbs of Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was a relieved man after his team pulled off a win from under Delhi Capitals' feet in New Delhi on Sunday.

It took some superb fielding to get MI over the line but not before Karn Sharma's magic spell.

And Hardik credited 'impact sub' Karn Sharma for showing a lot of heart to fashion Mumbai Indians' 12-run win over DC in New Delhi on Sunday, a result that helped the visitors get their IPL campaign back on track.

DC were cruising at 119 for one just after the halfway stage but were eventually bowled out for 193 in 19 overs, with spinner Karn playing a pivotal role by taking three wickets for 36 runs.

It was Rohit Sharma who suggested to coach Mahela Jayawardene to bring Karn into the attack and also requested a ball change after the 11th over.

"Absolutely. Winning is always special. Especially in games like this. You have to keep fighting and it means a lot," said Pandya at the post-match presentation when asked if he felt relieved after MI secured only their second win of the season.

"(Karn was) Fantastic. Coming in and bowling the way he bowled, showed a lot of heart, especially at a small ground like that."

Karun Nair's whirlwind 89 went in vain, and Pandya admitted the knock took them by surprise.

"We were running out of options regarding what to bowl at him. The way he took on our bowlers, took his chances, and the way he executed -- it shows the hard work he has put in. I think he took us by surprise."

DC batters suffered a dramatic collapse that included three successive run outs, ending their chase at 193.

"I always believe fielding is something that can change the game upside down. We were switched on, didn't give up, and they got the chances and converted."

Sent in to bat, Tilak Varma smashed a 33-ball 59 to power Mumbai Indians to 205 for 5.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28), and Naman Dhir (38 off 17) also made vital contributions.

Speaking about MI's batting approach, Pandya said it depends on the situation.

"Amazing. It's always going to depend on the situation. The more the in-form players try to face the balls and take responsibility.

"Obviously, dew played a factor later. Just making sure the game is not over till it's over. Keep fighting — that was the chatter in the group and my message to the boys. Wins like this change the momentum and bring everything back."