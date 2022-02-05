News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We haven't really found a finisher after Dhoni: Rohit

We haven't really found a finisher after Dhoni: Rohit

Source: PTI
February 05, 2022 23:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The boys who will be getting chance in the series, hopefully, they will utilise those chances and consolidate their position in the team, Rohit Sharma said.

IMAGE: The boys who will be getting chance in the series, hopefully, they will utilise those chances and consolidate their position in the team, Rohit Sharma said. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said the team has not found a finisher since the international retirement of the peerless MS Dhoni.

Rohit was asked how he viewed the finisher's role -- especially the No 6 and 7 in the batting order -- where he admitted that they need to create more back-ups other than Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

 

"Finisher's role in ODI is very important. But since MS Dhoni's retirement we haven't got anyone who could fit in that role," Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies.

"We have tried Hardik, even Jadeja has played but we need to create more back-ups for that slot. The boys who will be getting chance in the series, hopefully, they will utilise those chances and consolidate their position in the team.

"A finisher bats at a crucial phase, and often, his contribution could be a game-changer," the skipper said.

So you want me and Shikhar dropped: Rohit has some fun

A reporter wanted to ask if Rohit would love to blood juniors but the way the question was framed, it allowed him to get a taste of the skipper's dry sense of humour.

Just like you and Shikhar were promoted as an opener in 2013 Champions Trophy, will you blood juniors as we have had a same pattern for years now? he asked, with a feel-good comment about how he has "encouraged juniors".

For someone who has encountered thousand such questions, the funny side was up there for everyone.

"Toh aap bol rahein ho main aur shikhar bahar ho jateein hai aur Ishan Kishan aur Ruturaj Gaikwad ko open kara de? (So you are saying, me and Shikhar should be dropped and we should have Ruturaj and Ishan open for India? Is that what you mean? he winked and smiled.

"No I am saying if one among you two make way we might get results like the way we got when you were elevated," the reporter pushed his luck.

 "Yes, we got results. But if you are talking about the top three, they have been pretty consistent performers for years. So yes, the youngsters will get their share of chances and just like Ishan is getting a chance, they will keep getting chances," he said on a more serious note.

"We have a lot of matches in future so batters will get their fair share of chances. Shikhar Dhawan batted well in South Africa and now he is down with COVID, even Rutu has COVID, so Ishan is getting his chances, so youngsters will get chances but how they utilise is the actual thing."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Rohit said on playing KulCha in ODI series vs WI
What Rohit said on playing KulCha in ODI series vs WI
Rohit-Ishan to open; COVID-hit India gear up for ODIs
Rohit-Ishan to open; COVID-hit India gear up for ODIs
India's iconic moments ahead of historic 1000th ODI
India's iconic moments ahead of historic 1000th ODI
Don't be intolerant: HC on PM pic on vax certificate
Don't be intolerant: HC on PM pic on vax certificate
Rahul performs Ganga aarti, calls Modi 'king not PM'
Rahul performs Ganga aarti, calls Modi 'king not PM'
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in New York
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in New York
Kishan, Shahrukh added to squad for ODI series opener
Kishan, Shahrukh added to squad for ODI series opener

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Have to take team forward from where Virat left: Rohit

Have to take team forward from where Virat left: Rohit

Kishan, Shahrukh added to squad for ODI series opener

Kishan, Shahrukh added to squad for ODI series opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances