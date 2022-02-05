News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Rohit said on playing KulCha in ODI series vs WI

What Rohit said on playing KulCha in ODI series vs WI

Source: ANI
February 05, 2022 15:30 IST
Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday gave his verdict in the chances of featuring Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together in the ODI series against West Indies which will begin from February 6 onwards in Ahmedabad.

"Kuldeep and Chahal have been great performers for us in the past and they have created an impact in those years whenever they have played together, in the middle they were left out because of the combination we wanted to get. It is certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep especially," said Rohit while replying to a query during a virtual press conference.

 

"We want to get Kuldeep in slowly, we do not want him to be rushed. It is important to give him some time to come into his own groove, we do not want to put him in a situation where we are asking too much from him also. I think for us, it is important that we handle the situation carefully. Both these players are important. Chahal played in South Africa and Kuldeep has just gotten back into the squad. Kuldeep needs to play a lot of games to get his rhythm back and we understand that," he added.

Kuldeep has been recalled for the first time in limited-overs cricket since July 2021 in a bid to solve India's middle-over woes. The famed combination named KulCha had wreaked havoc for India in the middle overs between 2017 and 2019 before both fell out of contention for a place in the playing XI as India looked at finger spinners.

Source: ANI
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

