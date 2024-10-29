Schoolboys outclassed by NZ: Pakistan player blasts India

IMAGE: New Zealand outclassed India by 113 runs in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Photograph: BCCI

India's once-impregnable fortress at home was breached by New Zealand, who clinched a resounding series victory. This unexpected outcome has sparked widespread criticism, with former cricketers questioning India's performance and leadership.

Ahmed Shehzad, the former Pakistan cricketer, delivered a scathing critique of India's recent Test series loss to New Zealand.

On his YouTube channel, he expressed his disbelief at the manner in which New Zealand dominated the series, likening it to a "prank" played on India.

"New Zealand came to India and thrashed them as if they had the right to do so, beating them like kids and walking away," Shehzad said. "They've pulled a prank on India. People are now saying, 'Kagaz ke sher, aur ghar mein dher' (Tigers on paper, crumbled at home)."

Shehzad further lambasted the Indian team, calling them "schoolboys" and accusing them of complacency.

He highlighted India's dismal performance in the first Test, where they were bowled out for a mere 46 runs. While acknowledging that everyone can have a bad day, Shehzad questioned India's lackluster approach in the second Test as well.

"When India were bowled out for 46 runs (in the first Test), Rohit Sharma said, 'Everyone has a bad day.' And we accept that. Absolutely fair. But in this test match, too, the way you played cricket made it seem like you’ve become complacent. Rohit Sharma says that they don’t believe in unnecessary talk, but that spirit was missing in the last two Tests. These two matches have been played in a way that makes it seem like schoolboys were playing," he added.

Dinesh Karthik, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has joined the chorus of critics questioning Rohit Sharma's captaincy during the second Test against New Zealand. Karthik believes that Rohit appeared to be more reactive than proactive in his approach to the game.

"Not at his best. I thought he had a very tough Test match, he did all he could. I could see there was a lot of pressure on him, add to the fact, that he did not get many runs as well. So overall, it was not a great Test match. He will reflect and think, 'what could I have done better? Was I a reactive captain or a proactive captain?'" DK stated on Cricbuzz.

He further elaborated, "There is a fine line, this Test match was one where he was chasing the ball a little bit. He tried his best with whatever he could, but you have to say it wasn't the best game for either him or Team India."