I'm very excited: Harshit Rana reacts to Test call-up

Having got a call for inclusion in India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India right-arm seamer Harshit Rana said he is excited about the move.
Harshit Rana was among several fresh faces chosen for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, alongside young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.
The 22-year-old expressed his feelings after being selected for the BGT 2024-25 series.
"I am very excited. There is pressure in every game but I don't think that I am 100 per cent best and have learn a lot," Harshit Rana told ANI.
The pacer further stated that his preparations are really going well for the upcoming series in Australia.
Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.