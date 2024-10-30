I'm very excited: Harshit Rana reacts to Test call-up

IMAGE: Harshit Rana was among several fresh faces chosen for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: Harshit Rana/Instagram

Having got a call for inclusion in India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India right-arm seamer Harshit Rana said he is excited about the move.

Harshit Rana was among several fresh faces chosen for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, alongside young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

The 22-year-old expressed his feelings after being selected for the BGT 2024-25 series.

"I am very excited. There is pressure in every game but I don't think that I am 100 per cent best and have learn a lot," Harshit Rana told ANI.

The pacer further stated that his preparations are really going well for the upcoming series in Australia.

Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.