Home  » Cricket » Harshit Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut

Harshit Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 29, 2024 15:53 IST
Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana is set to make his debut in the Wankhede Test. Photograph: Harshit Rana/Instagram

In a surprise move, Delhi pace bowler Harshit Rana was added to the India squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand, starting in Mumbai on Friday.

The young fast bowler is likely to make his debut in the Mumbai Test, said a report in The Indian Express.

Rana has been in good form recently. He took eight wickets in two matches in the Duleep Trophy before taking a five-wicket haul (5/80) and scoring a half-century for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam.

 

The fast bowler was named as a travelling reserve for the three-match series against the Kiwis but was released to play in Delhi's Ranji match against Assam.

He was also picked in the 18-member squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are the other pace bowlers in the Indian squad for the ongoing three-Test series against New Zealand.

REDIFF CRICKET
When Kohli Blocked Maxwell....
Virat Kohli's confidence shaken: Can he recover?
Gambhir changed my mindset in KKR: Harshit Rana
Demand under stress; festivals may boost consumption
Maruti Q2 profit dips 18%; revenue at Rs 37,449 cr
Should Rohingya kids go to school? Delhi HC says...
Unaware of son's death, blind parents stay with body
Virat Kohli's Great Fall In Tests!
Hardik Finds Peace in Agastya's Lap
