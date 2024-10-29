Harshit Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut

IMAGE: Harshit Rana is set to make his debut in the Wankhede Test. Photograph: Harshit Rana/Instagram

In a surprise move, Delhi pace bowler Harshit Rana was added to the India squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand, starting in Mumbai on Friday.



The young fast bowler is likely to make his debut in the Mumbai Test, said a report in The Indian Express.



Rana has been in good form recently. He took eight wickets in two matches in the Duleep Trophy before taking a five-wicket haul (5/80) and scoring a half-century for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam.

The fast bowler was named as a travelling reserve for the three-match series against the Kiwis but was released to play in Delhi's Ranji match against Assam.



He was also picked in the 18-member squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are the other pace bowlers in the Indian squad for the ongoing three-Test series against New Zealand.