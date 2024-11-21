News
Home  » Cricket » Will Rain Threaten Perth Test?

Will Rain Threaten Perth Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 21, 2024 10:08 IST
Team India players

IMAGE: Perth pitch Curator Isaac McDonald acknowledged the challenge posed by the rain but assured fans that the pitch is still on track for a competitive contest. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series begins on Friday, November 22 at Perth's Optus stadium.

However, Perth's untimely rains have disrupted preparations, delivering a blow to the curator's plans.

Curator Isaac McDonald acknowledged the challenge posed by the rain but assured fans that the pitch is still on track for a competitive contest.

'Yeah, it's definitely not traditional Perth Test prep,' McDonald said on Wednesday.

'Yesterday, we pretty much lost the whole day of prep with it being under cover. So we kind of saw the forecast early on and started prep a little bit earlier than we normally would. So we're sitting quite comfortable still. It'd be nice if the sun would pop out and do its job, but as of this morning, we're in a good spot, we're really comfortable as a curating team.'

Perth weather

Rain is expected to influence the first morning of play on Friday, with a 25% chance of showers forecast.

The morning conditions are likely to favour fast bowlers due to the moisture in the pitch. The weather is expected to clear up for the remainder of the match, with only occasional cloud cover predicted.

REDIFF CRICKET
