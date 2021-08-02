News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We are looking to win every Test match'

'We are looking to win every Test match'

Source: PTI
August 02, 2021 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Virat Kohli with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma at a practice session

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma at a practice session. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said it takes "relentless madness" and single-minded pursuit of excellence to win a Test series in England.

Led by Kohli, India will take on Joe Root's England in a gruelling five-match Test series, beginning in Nottingham from Wednesday.

 

"I will answer your second question first -- it takes relentless madness and pursuit of excellence every day over a five-Test series, to tell yourself ‘I want to do the hard work and I want to get into situations which are tough in every Test match on every day’.

"And you are going to be ready for that kind of workload, and that kind of mental load," Kohli told Sky Sports when asked by former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik on what it takes to win a Test series in England.

"To answer your first question, for me personally, it (winning in England) means nothing more than winning a Test match or a Test series anywhere else in the world.

"As I said, for me, these things are not anecdotes in my career or milestones in my career.

"We step on the field and we compete and we are looking to win every Test match, that is what matters more to me, because again that is a culture, these are results," added Kohli, one of the finest batsmen of the modern era.

"For Indian cricket it will be a huge thing and we have done it before and we can do it again, but this culture is what is dearer to me and I will do everything in my ability, even if you lose a Test match.

"I want us to go for the win and not surrender and try to save a Test match on day three or day four, that for me is just not acceptable."

"So, for me as I said, milestones don't matter at all. If I had played for milestones in my career, I probably would not have half of what I have right now. My mindset is pretty clear and for us it is just pursuit of excellence," he signed off.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Olympic champion Jacobs reveals difficult childhood
Olympic champion Jacobs reveals difficult childhood
SL ODIs: Chahar is Most Valuable Player
SL ODIs: Chahar is Most Valuable Player
Spin great Warne tests positive for COVID-19
Spin great Warne tests positive for COVID-19
Covaxin effective against Delta Plus: ICMR study
Covaxin effective against Delta Plus: ICMR study
Maha relaxes curbs in 25 districts
Maha relaxes curbs in 25 districts
Axelsen dethrones Chen Long for men's badminton gold
Axelsen dethrones Chen Long for men's badminton gold
Olympic champion Jacobs reveals difficult childhood
Olympic champion Jacobs reveals difficult childhood

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Pick Your Indian Team for 1st Test

Pick Your Indian Team for 1st Test

Mayank hit on head in nets, out of first Test

Mayank hit on head in nets, out of first Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances