Australia's spin great Warne tests positive for COVID-19

August 02, 2021 08:30 IST

IMAGE: Australia's former spinner Shane Warne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Warne/Instagram

Australia's spin great Shane Warne has gone into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Warne, who is the head coach of London Spirit men's team in ongoing The Hundred competition in the UK, missed his team's last match against Southern Brave.



"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results," London Spirit said in a statement on Sunday.



"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."