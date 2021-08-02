Mayank hit on head in nets, out of first Test

Source:

Last updated on: August 02, 2021 19:17 IST

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal 'is stable and will remain under close medical observation' BCCI said in a statement. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was on Monday ruled out of the first Test against England after being concussed by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during a training session in Nottingham.

While facing Siraj, possibly the fastest bowler in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal took his eyes off a short delivery as the ball crashed into his helmet.

The first Test starts in Nottingham on Wednesday.

"Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India's nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a media release.

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation," Shah further stated.

When vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about the fitness of all players, he did say that Agarwal sustained a head injury.

"Mayank Agarwal got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit," Rahane said.

After being hit by Siraj's delivery, Agarwal was seen in some discomfort as he removed the helmet and sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel tending to him.

He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets, escorted by Patel.

KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days, could be asked to face the new ball first up in the absence of Agarwal.

The other option is Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.

A left field selection could be Hanuma Vihari, opening the innings, like he did in Australia.

In case Vihari opens and bowls his off-spin, seamer all-rounder Shardul Thakur could also be considered for selection.