Lanka ODIs: Deepak Chahar is Most Valuable Player

August 02, 2021 10:13 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in the India-Sri Lanka ODI series.

IMAGE: India's Deepak Chahar celebrates scoring the winning runs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

He didn't play the final ODI, but Deepak Chahar's performance in the first two ODI games was enough to guarantee him the MVPI spot in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India ODI series.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses the player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

Chahar contributed an equivalent of '181 'runs to clinch the top place.

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya D'Silva was placed second with a MVPI of 179.

It can't be a surprise that all-rounders are better placed to win a higher rating because they can contribute with both bat and ball.

In the previous India-England ODI series, Ben Stokes was MVP.

It is, however, a surprise to see someone as accomplished as Hardik Pandya (MVPI: 70) failing to be among the top 20 in a series in which some of the top Indian and Sri Lankan players were missing for a variety of reasons.

Table 1 tells the complete story.

Most valuable players of the Sri Lanka - India series (July 18 - 23, 2021)

Rank Player Team Top Score Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Deepak Chahar IND 69 69 82 7 1 84.1 4 6 2 181 2 Dhananjaya D'Silva SL 32 48 81 2 0 59.3 5 5.5 3 179 3 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 0 0 0 0 0 - 5 5.1 2 168 4 Chamika Karuratne SL 44 90 78 6 2 115 1 4.8 3 154 5 Dasun Shanaka SL 39 55 75 3 1 73.3 2 3.9 3 153 6 Suryakumar Yadav IND 53 124 101 18 0 123 0 - 3 147 7 Prithvi Shaw IND 49 105 84 20 0 125 0 - 3 136 8 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 8 16 18 2 0 88.9 3 4.3 2 136 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar IND 19 19 28 2 0 67.9 3 6.2 2 132 10 Avishka Fernando SL 76 159 204 10 3 77.9 0 - 3 129 11 Shikhar Dhawan IND 86 128 144 15 1 88.9 0 - 3 127 12 Ishan Kishan IND 59 60 46 8 2 130 0 - 2 114 13 Bhanuka Rajapaksa SL 65 89 79 14 2 113 0 - 3 104 14 Rahul Chahar IND 13 13 25 0 0 52 3 5.4 1 97 15 Krunal Pandya IND 35 35 54 3 0 64.8 1 3.5 2 96 16 Praveen Jayawickrama SL 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 5.9 1 91 17 Charith Asalanka SL 65 127 161 10 0 78.9 0 8.7 3 85 18 Chetan Sakariya IND 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4.3 1 83 19 Manish Pandey IND 37 74 90 4 1 82.2 0 - 3 73 20 Kuldeep Yadav IND 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 5.4 2 71 21 Hardik Pandya IND 19 19 20 3 0 95 2 6.9 3 70 22 Dushmanta Chamira SL 13 15 12 1 1 125 2 6.4 3 67 23 Minod Bhanuka SL 36 70 103 10 0 68 0 - 3 52 24 Sanju Samson IND 46 46 46 5 1 100 0 - 1 51 25 Lakshan Sandakan SL 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 6.6 2 47 26 Krishnappa Gowtham IND 2 2 3 0 0 66.7 1 6.1 1 35 27 Kasun Rajitha SL 1 1 1 0 0 100 1 7.4 1 21 28 Devdutt Padikkal IND 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 10 29 Ramesh Mendis SL 15 15 18 1 0 83.3 0 8 1 10 30 Nitish Rana IND 7 7 14 0 0 50 0 3.3 1 8 31 Akila Dananjaya SL 5 5 2 1 0 250 0 - 1 8 32 Navdeep Saini IND 15 15 37 0 0 40.5 0 5.4 1 -4 33 Isuru Udana SL 8 8 9 0 0 88.9 0 14 1 -8

MVPI: Most Valuable Player index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points.

Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com