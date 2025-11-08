'We are fire and fire, not ice'

'There was no ice, it was only fire today'

IMAGE: Opening brilliance from Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

When Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill bat together at the top of the order, they put smiles on the faces of everyone and are learning the different facets of dealing with various match situations in the shortest format, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said after his team won the five-match T20I series against Australia on Saturday.

India blazed their way to 52 for no loss in 4.5 overs when inclement weather put paid to the proceedings. Gill (29 off 16 balls) and Abhishek (23 off 13 balls) had just started matching each other stroke for stroke when things came to a halt.

"When Abhishek and Shubman bat together at the top of the order they put a smile on the faces of fans," Surya told reporters before explaining what makes the pair 'Abhi-man' tick.

"If the wicket is difficult, like the last game in (Gold Coast), they read the wicket well. They finished the Powerplays without taking risks and batted after that. People learn with experience. They communicate well and they are learning," said the India skipper.

He feels that unlike how people perceive T20, there is always a bit more time at a batter's disposal than what it is made out to be.

"You have more time than you feel. There are 120 balls. If you take 4-5 balls extra, it doesn't matter," the skipper noted.

When it was pointed out that Gill and Abhishek are like "Fire and Ice", the southpaw opener was quick to interject in jest.

"Sir hum fire 'n' ice nahi, hum fire and fire hain (We are fire, and fire not fire 'n' ice). There was no ice, it was only fire today," Abhishek laughed referring to Gill's short but attractive knock on the day.

"I know his game, which bowlers he will target and vice-versa with him. There are times, he will come and tell me, 'wait for a few deliveries and then play this particular shot'. We have been roommates since childhood and that understanding is there," he said.

Abhishek knows that, and now that his game is being decoded by all the top teams, he will have to also look at ways to improve, bring in new shots in his repertoire.

"The more I will play for India, the better I will get at reading pitches and accordingly plan my game."

For skipper Surya, leading a talented bunch is a bliss.

"I am very lucky to have different boys with different skills and bring different things to the table. People enjoy when they are together on the ground, we are sticking to our template for the last 6-8 months. Friendships are being forged. The younger bowlers are picking Boom's (Jasprit Bumrah) brain, learning from him."