WC Final: Neeraj's Pep Talk To India Team

WC Final: Neeraj's Pep Talk To India Team

By Rediff Cricket
January 29, 2023 14:24 IST
IMAGE: Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra speaks to India's Under-19 women's team ahead of the T20 World Cup final against England on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter
 

The India Under-19 women's team had a rare chance to interact with Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra on the eve of their T20 World Cup final against England in Potchefstroom.

Neeraj gave the young women cricketers an inspiring pep talk ahead of the title clash.

'A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!' BCCI captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Shafali Verma-led India will take on England in the title clash of the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India will be high on confidence after registering an emphatic eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the semi-finals, while England edged past Australia in the second semis.

Rediff Cricket
