'I am a bit fat and...'

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh won his first Allan Border medal; Ashleigh Gardner with her second Belinda Clark Award. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Mitchell Marsh won the prestigious Allan Border Medal at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, showcasing his remarkable comeback in the cricketing arena.

The dazzling all-rounder, who re-entered the Test format during the Ashes 2023 at Headingley with a stunning run-a-ball 118, outshone Skipper Pat Cummins and star batter Steve Smith for the coveted award.

Marsh's incredible journey continued with a stellar performance in last year's ODI World Cup, amassing 441 runs at an impressive average of 49, including a dazzling 177* against Bangladesh.

The right-hander's accolades didn't end there, as he humorously stole the show with an emotional and entertaining acceptance speech at the ceremony.

Mitch began his speech by expressing gratitude to his constant pillar of support, his wife Greta, navigating through the highs and lows of his career: 'I often spoke to my wife about... that I just wanted to get one more crack at it, and it's been amazing. She gave me the perspective on life that I needed'

Acknowledging Pat Cummins and Head Coach Andrew McDonald in his resurgence, Mitch's emotions ran high as he confessed his love for playing for Australia and contributing consistently over the past 18 months.

'To my team-mates. I just love playing in this team. I have had so much fun. We have had so much team success, and I am proud to contribute to that over this period. I would particularly like to thank Ronny (Andrew McDonald) and Patty (Pat Cummins). You believed in me, and I can't thank you enough for believing in me.'

Injecting a dose of humour into the heartfelt moment, Mitch lightened the atmosphere with candid remarks about his physique and love for a good beer, all while expressing gratitude to his team-mates for seeing the best in him.

Video: Kind courtesy Cricket Australia/X

'I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always, and you've changed my life. For your support and your leadership, Patty, playing under you is a dream.'

He revealed his disbelief at winning the Allan Border Medal, crediting his team-mates for making him realise his chances.

'I hadn't thought about it until a few of the boys started getting stuck into me that they thought I was going to win it, then I started thinking maybe I've a chance. I had four beers at lunch, so I had to stop there. Now I'm sort of hoping that me winning this isn't like COVID, and we'll look back in three years and go that was a weird time.'

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry won the women's ODI and T20I player of the year awards. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

IMAGE: Becky Boston and Pat Cummins.

IMAGE: Dani Willis and Steve Smith.

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy, captain of Australia's women's cricket team, and Mitchell Starc.

IMAGE: Rachel McLellan and Usman Khawaja.

IMAGE: Amy Griffiths, Aaron Finch and their daughter Esther.