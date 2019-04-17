Watch out for Dhoni tonight, folks!

April 17, 2019 11:35 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 33 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

1 Hyderabad is the only venue in IPL 2019 where the teams batting first have won more matches than the teams batting second.

3 Number of batsmen who have a strike rate of less than 100 in IPL 2019 (having faced 50 or more balls).

All three batsmen belong to these two teams. Chennai Super Kings's Ambati Rayudu have the lowest strike rate (86.25), followed by Sunrisers's Manish Pandey (93.10) and CSK's Kedar Jadhav (99.26).

4 Number of times Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Apart from the two league matches, Sunrisers faced CSK in the Qualifier1 and then in the Final.

CSK emerged victorious on all the four occasions!

8.33 Sunrisers Hyderabad's scoring rate in the first 6 overs, the best among all teams.

CSK, on the other hand, have the worst scoring rate (6.22).

19.16 CSK's bowling average in IPL 2019, the best among all teams.

They also have the best economy rate (7.08).

3,000 David Warner needs 21 runs to score 3,000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

4,000 M S Dhoni is 45 runs away from becoming the first IPL captain to score 4,000 runs.