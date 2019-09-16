WATCH: After Ashes, England and Australia players share dressing room

September 16, 2019 15:42 IST

'This is what Ashes cricket is all about!'

As the fifth and final Ashes Test came to an end, players from both England and Australia shared the dressing room and were seen chit-chatting about the intense battle that took place on the cricket field over the course of five matches.

England defeated Australia in the fifth match by 135 runs, but despite the win, the Three Lions lost the urn to Australia. The series ended as a 2-2 draw, and as Australia had defeated England in the 2017/18 series, the team from Down Under retained the urn.

England Cricket's official Twitter handle shared the picture of players sharing a dressing room and captioned the post as "This is what Ashes cricket is all about! Which conversation would you join"?

This is the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972.