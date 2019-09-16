Kohli flaunts Anushka's initial on T-shirt

September 16, 2019 14:51 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture on social media clicked by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

The cricketer captioned the picture 'caught in the moment' as his wife really seemed to have caught him deep in thought.

Anushka acknowledged the post with a heart emoji in the comments section. The player is seen dressed in a white tee with the letter 'A' and a red heart on it.

The adorable couple, very often, share their pictures on the social media platforms, driving their fans crazy.