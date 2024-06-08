News
Wasim doubtful for India clash with rib injury

Wasim doubtful for India clash with rib injury

Source: PTI
June 08, 2024 22:30 IST
IMAGE: Wasim has already missed the opening game against USA. Photograph: BCCI / X

 

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is in doubt for the upcoming high-voltage clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 due to a suspected rib injury, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The report stated that Pakistan would make a final call on Wasim's inclusion in the playing eleven after assessing his fitness on the day of the game. The 35-year-old missed the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the United States.

 

India will take on Pakistan in their upcoming match of the marquee event at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

