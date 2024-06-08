News
Sidhu: Jaiswal-Sharma ideal opening pair for India

Sidhu: Jaiswal-Sharma ideal opening pair for India

Source: PTI
June 08, 2024 19:20 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during a Team India practice session. Photograph: BCCI / X

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes Yashasvi Jaiswal, a left-handed batsman, would have been an ideal opening partner for Rohit Sharma in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

This would have allowed Virat Kohli to bat at number 3, creating a left-right batting combination at the top. However, Sidhu acknowledges the team management's decision to prioritize a different combination.

He explains that including Shivam Dube and Axar Patel necessitated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening, while Axar finds a spot at number 8 to capitalize on the bowling-friendly pitch at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

The 60-year-old added that one cannot expect 200 runs in New York's pitch.

"If the tournament would have opened in West Indies, then we would have seen Rohit and Yashasvi opening the match, there you wouldn't have needed the 6th or the 7th bowler. So from this perspective, the combination of Rohit and Virat is important as they both are experienced players and they understand that 1st 6 overs are important and they can gain runs after that. You can't expect 200 runs in this pitch, 130 or 140 runs would be good, and this combination will work," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

