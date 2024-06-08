India's big guns ready to fire vs Pakistan

The stage is set for a high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With both teams boasting a rich history of rivalry, the upcoming match promises fireworks.



Ahead of this mega encounter, let's delve into the records of some of India's most consistent performers against their arch-rivals.



Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli in action for India. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Virat Kohli needs no introduction when it comes to India-Pakistan clashes. His T20 World Cup record against Pakistan is phenomenal, with a staggering average of 308 and a strike rate exceeding 132.



He has been a nightmare for Pakistani bowlers, scoring four half-centuries and a match-winning 82* in the 2022 World Cup chase against all odds.



Across formats, Kohli's dominance continues, amassing over 1,100 runs against Pakistan with an impressive average of over 61. His highest score of 183 stands as a testament to his ability to score big runs in high-pressure situations.



A repeat performance from Kohli could be the difference between victory and defeat for India.



Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Sharma has grown into a strong leader in recent years. Photograph: Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

While Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup record against Pakistan might not be as flashy as Kohli's, his contributions can't be overlooked.



His knock of 30* in just 16 balls during the 2007 World Cup final is etched in history, propelling India to a winning total.



Similarly, his 140 in the 2019 World Cup against Pakistan played a crucial role in setting up a mammoth total. Despite a slightly lower average against Pakistan in T20s, his experience and ability to find the boundary at crucial junctures make him a vital cog in the Indian batting line-up.



Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Pandya has been instrumental in several match-winning performances in recent times. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Hardik Pandya brings a unique blend of power-hitting and seam bowling to the table. In the 2022 World Cup against Pakistan, he showcased his all-around brilliance, scoring a valuable 40 runs and picking up three wickets for just 30 runs.



His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a true match-winner. While his overall T20 record against Pakistan might not be as prolific as Kohli, his recent form and ability to rise to the occasion in big matches make him a player to watch out for.



Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India will be leaning on Bumrah to get the early breakthroughs. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah's impact goes beyond mere statistics. His ability to bowl yorkers at will and stifle opposition batsmen in the death overs makes him a crucial weapon in India's bowling arsenal.

While his World Cup record against Pakistan might be modest, his spell of 2/19 in the 2023 World Cup match at Ahmedabad played a key role in restricting Pakistan to a manageable total.

His accuracy and pace will be crucial in containing the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.



Kuldeep Yadav: The Mystery Spinner

IMAGE: After an impressive IPL, fans will be hoping that Kuldeep can deliver for India. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Though not included in the squad for this World Cup, Kuldeep Yadav deserves a mention for his exceptional bowling performance against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup final. His five-wicket haul for just 25 runs completely dismantled the Pakistani batting line-up and paved the way for a comprehensive Indian victory. While his absence weakens India's spin attack, it also highlights the depth of talent India possesses.



This glimpse into the records of some of India's key players serves as a reminder of the team's strength and experience against their arch-rivals. The upcoming match promises to be a thrilling encounter, and the performances of these players will undoubtedly play a major role in determining the outcome.



