Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sundar shines on county debut for Lancashire

Sundar shines on county debut for Lancashire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 19, 2022 23:02 IST
IMAGE: Washington Sundar picked up 4/69 for Lancashire on his return to red ball cricket after a gap of one year. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Washington Sundar shone on his English County debut for Lancashire with impressive figures of 4/69 against Northamptonshire, in Northampton, on Day 1 of the County Championship Division One match on Tuesday.

 

The 22-year-old removed opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4) on his return to red ball cricket.

Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year.  A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.

The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the IPL.

At close of play, Northampton were 218/7 in 72 overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
