Was Rizwan forced to accept PCB's dictate?

Rizwan was initially reluctant but later accepted Pak white-ball captaincy: Source

IMAGE: The source said that Mohammad Rizwan had been assured by the PCB that he would be consulted in finalising teams. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan's new white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan, after initial reluctance, has agreed to the PCB's new selection policy and will not have any voting right in the short-listing of touring squads or the playing eleven, according to a source in the board.

"After discussions with the (Pakistan Cricket) Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, and senior selector, Aaqib Javed, Riwan agreed to the new system where his input in the selection process would be strictly advisory," a source said.

Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, resigned on Monday as he did not agree to be a part of the selection process in an advisory capacity. He also had some other issues with the PCB.

The source said that Rizwan had been assured by the PCB and Aaqib that he would be consulted in finalising teams but the final decision would rest with the five selectors.

"Under the new policy, the selection committee is now responsible for selecting touring squads and the playing eleven," the source said.

The new regime was introduced by the PCB after Pakistan suffered a massive defeat against England in the first Test in Multan earlier this month.

Following the innings defeat, new selectors Aaqib, Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar were added to the committee and they were given sweeping powers to select the teams without the consent of the captain or head coach.

The PCB is also sending national selector Asad Shafiq with the team to Australia for the white-ball matches to select the playing eleven after speaking with the other selectors in Pakistan.

PCB appoints local former first-class player as Pakistan's fielding coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted for a local former first class player, Mohammad Masroor, to work as the national team's fielding coach on the tour of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Masroor, who was renowned for his excellent fielding abilities, has been given a three-tour contract after he had worked with the national team during the last two Tests against England.

"The red ball head coach, Jason Gillispie, was pretty impressed by the work and methods of Masroor and recommended he be appointed as fielding coach for coming white ball tours as well," a PCB source said.

Masroor has vast experience working as head coach with the Pakistan Shaheen and under-19 teams in the past and has recently been on the coaching staff of domestic teams because of his coaching credentials.

He was also assistant to Australian Steve Rixon some years back before the latter resigned after differences with the PCB.

The Pakistan players have in recent times come under fire for their poor fielding and the source said that when the two foreign coaches, Gillispie and Gary Kirsten, took over they had stressed on having a professional fielding coach with the teams.