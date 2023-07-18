Was a bit underdone for the WTC final: Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood feels confident for the fourth Ashes Test. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood who missed the third Ashes Test and is set to return to the side in the fourth Test match against Australia, said that he was underprepared for the World Test Championship (WTC) final but now he feels better.

Hazlewood is likely to replace Scott Boland in the fourth Ashes Test. Australia can make changes in their side after losing the third Test by 3 wickets against England. Ahead of the match, Hazlewood said that he was a little bit underdone for the WTC final which was held in England against India. Australia had won the WTC title.

"I was probably a little bit underdone for that World Test Championship (final) and then got ready for the first game. I didn't seem too rusty when I was out there in the middle. Once you get that big day of workload underneath you, you feel a lot better for the run," the Australian bowler added.

Hazlewood backed Todd Murphy who had replaced Nathan Lyon in the previous match but failed to make his mark in the Test as he picked just one wicket. He said that Todd would do a great job in the upcoming match.

"Todd's had a great start to his career particularly in the subcontinent against the best players of spin the world, India. I know we are going to miss Gazza (Lyon) from time to time when we are in the field but think Todd as his understudy has done a great job so far and expect the same again," Hazlewood added.

Hazlewood is optimistic that he would be able to complete the next two Tests. The first time he had played back-to-back first-class matches since 2020–21 was at Edgbaston and Lord's, where he grabbed eight wickets after being dropped from the World Test Championship final side.

"We haven't bowled a lot of overs in terms of what Test matches usually look like for us. The way England play, it gets us in the field for a little less in terms of workload. I felt pretty good going into (Headingley). It was probably the right call now I can sit back and look at the big picture. I was desperate to play, which is obvious. But now it makes sense.

