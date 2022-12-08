News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner still tampering scapegoat: Clarke hits out at CA

Warner still tampering scapegoat: Clarke hits out at CA

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner is still living with the leadership ban while accomplice Steve Smith happens to lead Australia. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has accused his country's cricket board of double standards and making David Warner the "scapegoat" in its messy handling of his captaincy ban following the ball-tampering scandal.

Four years after the scandal, Warner is still living with the leadership ban while accomplice Steve Smith happens to lead Australia in the ongoing day-night Test against the West Indies.

 

Not prepared to let his family be the "washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry", an angry Warner on Wednesday withdrew his application for revocation of lifetime leadership ban, saying the independent review panel wanted him to go through "public lynching".

Showing support to his former teammate, Clarke said the Cricket Australia's review of the scandal has been inconsistent.

"You can tell he's disappointed and frustrated,” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast. "I think the other thing that probably hurts a little bit more is the fact Steve Smith is going to captain this Test match."

"I can understand Davey's disappointment. In regards to where Davey is with his age, he's unfortunately missed out on the captaincy opportunity in my opinion. I don't think that's the concern, it's the fact it's taken so long to process this or to get to where it's at."

“I see it as very inconsistent. I find it very hard to believe it's okay for one but not okay for the other to have a leadership role. If CA decided all the guys involved in what went down in South Africa, none of them were going to play a leadership role, I think that's a fair call."

Clarke feels Warner has been made the scapegoat for the incident that happened in 2018.

“But if it's okay for one, if it's okay for Smithy, it's got to be ok for (Cameron) Bancroft and it's got to be okay for Warner.

“I don't know if it's fair to make David Warner the complete scapegoat and say everyone else can go back to normal. We'll forgive you but we won't forgive Davey.”

Clarke further said he wasn't 100 per cent supportive of any of the three being involved in a leadership role and that the scandal would linger until they retire.

“There's so much around how that was handled that was just not the right way,” Clarke said.

“Starting from doing the crime - let's start there. How does it go away, don't say anything. (Former South African captain) Faf du Plessis just wrote a book and it's in his book."

"The fact that there's (only) bits and pieces of what went down is out there to protect so many people is the problem with all of this. If they want to make it public, the whole lot should be made public from start to finish. If it keeps coming up how do you move on? How does cricket move on?"

“Unfortunately for this Australian team, a lot of players that were involved then are involved now. So really it seems that until they retire this is just going to keep coming up because there's so many questions around what went down,” Clarke added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Easwaran set to replace Rohit for Bangladesh Tests
Easwaran set to replace Rohit for Bangladesh Tests
Dravid's reasons for India's shoddy ODI performances
Dravid's reasons for India's shoddy ODI performances
'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'
'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
Cong leaders rush to Himachal as party set to win
Cong leaders rush to Himachal as party set to win
Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails
Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails
PM Museum Salutes India's Space Pioneers
PM Museum Salutes India's Space Pioneers

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'More than just three involved in Sandpaper-gate'

'More than just three involved in Sandpaper-gate'

'Why didn't Rohit bat earlier?'

'Why didn't Rohit bat earlier?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances