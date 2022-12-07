News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Coach Dravid's reasons for India's shoddy ODI performances

Coach Dravid's reasons for India's shoddy ODI performances

Source: PTI
December 07, 2022 23:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid says lack of full-strength squad reason for India's recent ODI failures

IMAGE: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid says lack of full-strength squad reason for India's recent ODI failures. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India head coach Rahul Dravid believes come January, India will in all likelihood, have a full strength ODI squad which will then consistently play for the next 8-9 months leading up to the World Cup at home in October-November.

India's ODI performance has been shoddy with back-to-back defeats in series against New Zealand and Bangladesh with very different squads due to workload management-related permutations and combinations.

 

Asked if batting and bowling in the middle overs is becoming a problem, Dravid said it hasn't been easy not having the full squad.

"I guess, from our perspective, it has not been easy to play. We don't have full squad. Hopefully, from January, depending on injuries, we will get full squad to play home series. We have nine ODIs before IPL (3 vs NZ, 3 vs SL and 3 vs Aus) and hopefully, we will get to play a settled squad in those games," Dravid said at post-match press conference.

"In the last two years, we had prioritised T20s a lot as there were two World Cups. In the next 8-10 months, we will be prioritising ODI cricket. It is not easy to juggle three formats.

"Now, our white ball boys (specialists) will get some rest with Test matches being played," Dravid added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Bangladesh edge India in thriller, seal series
PHOTOS: Bangladesh edge India in thriller, seal series
Rohit unimpressed with bowlers
Rohit unimpressed with bowlers
ICC ODI Rankings: Iyer, Rahul make gains
ICC ODI Rankings: Iyer, Rahul make gains
Bihar politicos fume as quotas take knock inside court
Bihar politicos fume as quotas take knock inside court
'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'
'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'
BJP did well in riot-hit northeast Delhi, trans-Yamuna
BJP did well in riot-hit northeast Delhi, trans-Yamuna
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'

'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'

Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour

Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances