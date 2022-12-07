News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Pakistan not coming to India for T20 World Cup for Blind'

'Pakistan not coming to India for T20 World Cup for Blind'

Source: PTI
December 07, 2022 23:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"The Pakistan Team has collected passports from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today (7th December 2022) around 2:30 PM after receiving the passport collection e-mail from Indian High Commission but no visa has been issued to Pakistan team," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said in a statement.

Pakistan blind cricket team and its officials 'haven't got their visas,' Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president Mahantesh GK said.

IMAGE: Pakistan blind cricket team and its officials 'haven't got their visas,' Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president Mahantesh GK said. Photograph: Files

The Pakistan cricket team for blind will not come to India to compete in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the players didn't get their visas, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president Mahantesh GK said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan team is not coming to India, it is confirmed. They haven't got their visas," Mahantesh told PTI on Wednesday.

 

"The Pakistan Team has collected passports from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today (7th December 2022) around 2:30 PM after receiving the passport collection e-mail from Indian High Commission but no visa has been issued to Pakistan team," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier given clearance to the Pakistan's visually challenged team but the visa clearance didn't come on time from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given clearance for the issuance of visas to 34 Pakistani players and officials to participate in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup 2022 in India. MHA has cleared names of 34 players and officials of Pakistan Blind cricket team for World Cup in India after scrutiny," government sources had said on Tuesday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit unimpressed with bowlers
Rohit unimpressed with bowlers
PHOTOS: Bangladesh edge India in thriller, seal series
PHOTOS: Bangladesh edge India in thriller, seal series
That's The Smile Of Joy And Triumph!
That's The Smile Of Joy And Triumph!
BJP did well in riot-hit northeast Delhi, trans-Yamuna
BJP did well in riot-hit northeast Delhi, trans-Yamuna
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona
Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour
Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour
Why bar married persons from Army's judicial dept?: HC
Why bar married persons from Army's judicial dept?: HC

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour

Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour

Pak cricketers, officials to get visas for blind WC

Pak cricketers, officials to get visas for blind WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances