Easwaran set to replace injured Rohit for Bangladesh Tests

Easwaran set to replace injured Rohit for Bangladesh Tests

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 10:52 IST
IMAGE: Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran boasts of a good record in first class cricket, with 5419 runs in 77 matches at an average of 44, with 17 centuries and 23 fifties. Photograph: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as a replacement for the injured skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14.

 

Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation, is likely to be ruled out of the Test series.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Easwaran scored 141 in the first unofficial Test against Bangladesh A, while he hit a splendid 157 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

The Bengal captain boasts of a good record in first class cricket, with 5419 runs in 77 matches at an average of 44, with 17 centuries and 23 fifties.

While Easwaran might come in as Rohit's cover,  KL Rahul, who is likely to take over the captaincy, is set to open the batting with the young Shubman Gill in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or fast bowler Umran Malik, could replace the injured Mohammed Shami.

India's bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a back up left-arm spinner unless some out of the box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav into the mix.

Suryakumar has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy game this season.

Source: PTI
