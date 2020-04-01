COVID-19 impact: Warner shaves head, urges Kohli to reciprocate

April 01, 2020 17:03 IST

IMAGE: David Warner posted a picture upon completion in his new stubble-bald look. Photograph and Video: David Warner/Instagram

Australian stylish opener David Warner, on Tuesday, posted a video on his Instagram account which showed the Aussie batsman shave his head off as a sign of support towards those battling coronavirus on the frontline.

A lot of footballers have already gone bald in a bid show their support towards the medical professionals putting their lives on risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Warner also joined the growing list.

Warner posted a picture upon completion in his new stubble-bald look, challenging fellow Australian teammates Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli to do the same.

He further posted his photograph with a very short crop with the message: “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not”.

It is to be seen whether the likes of Kohli and Smith will join the bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers have come forward to support the Indian government. The likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Pathan brothers, among many others, have stepped up with donation to help the Indian government combat the dreaded COVID-19.