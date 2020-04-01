Warne picks India's greatest Test XI. Do you agree?

Source:

Edited By:

April 01, 2020 15:18 IST

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly celebrate winning the three-Test series in Pakistan in April 2004. Photograph: Arko Datta AD/Reuters

Australia spin great Shane Warne picked former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI.



However, the most notable omission in his team was that of former India batting great VVS Laxman, who enjoyed an impeccable record against Australia.



The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career.

Warne picked Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the openers of his side, and he also gave clarification as to why he picked Sidhu in his side.



"I had to pick Navjot Singh Sidhu because he was the best player against spin I have ever played against, all the other spinners I have played with, they have also told me that Sidhu was brilliant against them," Warne said.



The spinner also went on to say that Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni would have made the side, but didn't pick them since he did not play a single Test against them.



"Dravid became a friend over the years, I got to know him during a stint with Rajasthan Royals, he made plenty of hundreds against us," he added.



"I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why V V S Laxman missed out," he added.



Warne had a mixed record against India in Tests, picking up 43 wickets from 24 innings at an average of 45.79.



Warne's greatest Indian XI: Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly (captain), Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Nayan Mongia (w/k), Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath.

Do you agree with Shane Warne's choice? Click on the message board below to pick your India's greatest Test XI