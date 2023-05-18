Warner scripts new IPL record!

IMAGE: David Warner now has 1105 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner scripted a batting record during their Indian Premier League (IPL) win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Warner scored 46 runs off 31 ball to record the most runs against an opponent in the history of the IPL.

Warner's 31-ball 46, consisted of five fours and two sixes with a strike rate was 148.39.

In 25 matches against PBKS, Warner has now scored 1,105 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 144.44. He has scored 13 half-centuries against the North Indian side, with the best score of 81. These are the most runs by a batter against any opponent in IPL history.

Warner also has scored 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shikhar Dhawan has also scored 1,057 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has also scored 1,040 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli also is in the list, having scored 1,030 runs against Delhi Capitals, the fifth-highest run tally by a batter against any opponent in IPL.