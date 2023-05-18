News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner scripts new IPL record!

Warner scripts new IPL record!

By Rediff Cricket
May 18, 2023 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner now has 1105 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL

IMAGE: David Warner now has 1105 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner scripted a batting record during their Indian Premier League (IPL) win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

 

Warner scored 46 runs off 31 ball to record the most runs against an opponent in the history of the IPL.

Warner's 31-ball 46, consisted of five fours and two sixes with a strike rate was 148.39.

In 25 matches against PBKS, Warner has now scored 1,105 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 144.44. He has scored 13 half-centuries against the North Indian side, with the best score of 81. These are the most runs by a batter against any opponent in IPL history.

Warner also has scored 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shikhar Dhawan has also scored 1,057 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has also scored 1,040 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli also is in the list, having scored 1,030 runs against Delhi Capitals, the fifth-highest run tally by a batter against any opponent in IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal To Skip French Open?
Nadal To Skip French Open?
Mohun Bagan colours to take over Eden Gardens
Mohun Bagan colours to take over Eden Gardens
Anderson gutted for injured Archer
Anderson gutted for injured Archer
SBI's Q4 net zooms 83% to Rs 16,694 cr
SBI's Q4 net zooms 83% to Rs 16,694 cr
Anderson gutted for injured Archer
Anderson gutted for injured Archer
Kuki MLAs, rights groups refuse talk with Biren govt
Kuki MLAs, rights groups refuse talk with Biren govt
Modern Love Chennai: Whistle Podu!
Modern Love Chennai: Whistle Podu!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Can These IPL Players Make India Cut?

Can These IPL Players Make India Cut?

SEE: Spider-Man Shubman Gill Spins A Web

SEE: Spider-Man Shubman Gill Spins A Web

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances