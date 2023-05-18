Nadal To Skip French Open?

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal beat Casper Rudd to win his 14th French Open title last year. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal's participation at this year's French Open is in doubt.

The record 14-time French Open champion has missed a slew of tournaments since his loss to MacKenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

That loss was attributed to a hip-injury -- a grade 2 left hip flexor injury -- Rafa suffered during that match and it's been all downhill thereafter for the Spaniard.

He withdrew from the Indian Wells tournament in March and the Miami Open last month.

To the surprise of fans, Nadal, failing to recover from the injury, announced his withdrawal from the claycourt swing. He announced his withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and then the Madrid Masters.

A setback came when Nadal announced his unavailability from the clay court tournament in Rome -- a warm-up to the French Open.

Although Nadal has revealed that he has seen improvements in his hip injury after trying a new treatment, the question still remains: Will Rafa defend his title at the French Open?

The mystery is set to be solved when the 36 year old addresses the media later on Thursday.

Nadal has been ravaged by a spate of injuries throughout his career -- from troublesome knees, to wrist injuries, to a foot injury injury early in his career and an ankle injury as late as 2015.

But having fought those demons previously, here's hoping Rafa returning to the tour with stronger hips for a final flourish at his favourite Roland Garros.