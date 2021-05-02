News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Warner is shocked at being dropped from captaincy'

'Warner is shocked at being dropped from captaincy'

Source: PTI
May 02, 2021 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was dropped from captaincy after his team lost five out the first six matches of IPL 2021

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was dropped from captaincy after his team lost five out the first six matches of IPL this season. Photograph: BCCI

David Warner is "shocked and disappointed" after being dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI but team's Director of Cricket Tom Moody defended the "hard call", saying someone had to miss out and it's him.

 

Under Warner, SRH lost five out of six games and he himself hasn't been in greatest of form which led to Kane Williamson being handed the reins.

This is the first time in Warner's IPL career that he has been dropped by any franchise for lack of form.

"We had to make the hard call, somebody has to miss out and unfortunately it's him. He's shocked and disappointed. Anyone would be disappointed," Moody told the host broadcasters Star Sports before their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Warner and Moody have not been on best of terms after the left-handed opener criticised Manish Pandey's exclusion from the Playing XI.

"He has come to terms with the logic behind what we want to achieve from a franchise's perspective. He has rallied around the team and more importantly the team has rallied around him," Moody said.

"I don't think what's happened in the past isn't as relevant and we have made some significant changes in the ground in the last 24-48 hours," he further added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID
Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID
COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support
COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support
Preity's appeal to IPL fans
Preity's appeal to IPL fans
WB poll results: 'Modi-Shah must resign'
WB poll results: 'Modi-Shah must resign'
IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad
Mamata leaves wheelchair behind, vows to fight Covid
Mamata leaves wheelchair behind, vows to fight Covid
SEE: Covid norms tossed out as party workers celebrate
SEE: Covid norms tossed out as party workers celebrate

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hosptalised

Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hosptalised

For me it is about doing the job, says Pollard

For me it is about doing the job, says Pollard

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use