News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner back in nets, but still no certainty for 3rd Test

Warner back in nets, but still no certainty for 3rd Test

December 27, 2020 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'In terms of his batting, he's flying.'

Opening batsman David Warner warms up in the nets during Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Opening batsman David Warner warms up in the nets during Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Opening batsman David Warner is doing everything he can to recover from a groin injury but is still no certainty to play in the third Test against India, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Sunday.

 

Warner tore an adductor muscle in the leadup to the four-Test series and was ruled out of the Adelaide opener as well as the ongoing 'Boxing Day' Test in Melbourne.

The third Test starts on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"As we've said for the last few weeks, there's no one more professional and he's doing everything possible," Langer told host broadcaster Channel 7.

"We saw him bat the day before the game. He's batting again (in the nets) this afternoon here at the MCG. So, in terms of his batting, he's flying.

"It's just .... he's still having some trouble with his groin, and we know how dynamic he is, his running between the wickets, the way his movement is all the time.

"We still have a few more days until the next Test match. Fingers crossed he's ready to go."

In Warner's absence, Matthew Wade has been promoted to the top of the order to partner with Joe Burns, with young all-rounder Cameron Green included in the middle order.

Burns and Wade produced opening stands of 16 and 70 in Adelaide, and 10 in the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 1 of the second Test on Saturday.

It is unclear who would make way for Warner, but Burns is under scrutiny despite scoring an unbeaten 51 in Adelaide as Australia chased down a paltry victory target to win the Test by eight wickets in three days.

The Queensland right-hander scored eight in the first innings at Adelaide and a duck in Melbourne on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Virat Kohli on India's performance at the MCG
Virat Kohli on India's performance at the MCG
Rahane stuns Warne, Sehwag with his smart captaincy
Rahane stuns Warne, Sehwag with his smart captaincy
South Africans raise fists before Test against Lanka
South Africans raise fists before Test against Lanka
MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test
MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test
PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2
PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2
COVID: 18,732 new cases take tally to 1,01,87,850
COVID: 18,732 new cases take tally to 1,01,87,850
EPL PIX: Out-of-form Arsenal stun Chelsea; City win
EPL PIX: Out-of-form Arsenal stun Chelsea; City win

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2

MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test

MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use