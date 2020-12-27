News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test

MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test

Source: PTI
December 27, 2020 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The fate of the third Test has been shrouded in uncertainty since a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the northern beaches in Sydney, which is scheduled to host the third Test from January 7.

A general view of the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India.

IMAGE: A general view of the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The possibility of Sydney hosting the third Test of the ongoing series against India has come down to 50 percent in the wake of a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases there, and a final decision will be arrived at in two days.

 

Melbourne Cricket Club's chief executive officer Stuart Fox, on Sunday, said though he wants Sydney to retain the hosting rights of the third Test, the situation is "extremely complicated".

"He (Hockley) is working feverishly with the Department of Health in NSW and I believe it is extremely complicated. Everything he is telling me is it's really a 50-50 situation," Fox was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"There is just so much to play out here. Cricket Australia should be congratulated on buying time for Sydney because we all want to see it get away in Sydney. And let's hope it does."

Fox said a decision will be made in the next two days.

"The more time they can get to plan this out the greater the chance is. My understanding is the complication is between moving everyone from NSW into the Queensland market.

"I do think we will know in the next 48 hours if we are going to host it. As I have said all along, let's hope it goes ahead in Sydney but we are ready to go, if needed."

The fate of the third Test has been shrouded in uncertainty since a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the northern beaches in Sydney, which is scheduled to host the third Test from January 7.

Even though the situation in northern beaches has improved, there are concerns that Queensland will not grant the required exemptions, which will mean players and broadcasting crews will not be able to travel from Sydney to Brisbane between the third and fourth Tests.

Fox said they have started preparations for the Test after getting approval from the ICC.

"You can't just sit back and wait for it to all happen. Just think about a second pitch ... that's one of the fundamentals," Fox said on SEN.

"But even your staffing. I have just told my entire workforce to take annual leave, particularly during January when it's a little quieter, and now we are asking them maybe to come back.

"We have started our planning – how do you do it if we do increase the number of people in the stadium, those sorts of things. I think we are ready to go. It comes with a few challenges but we will be right."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Siraj has fulfilled our late father's dream'
'Siraj has fulfilled our late father's dream'
Why Gavaskar can't praise Rahane's captaincy
Why Gavaskar can't praise Rahane's captaincy
Rahane stuns Warne, Sehwag with his smart captaincy
Rahane stuns Warne, Sehwag with his smart captaincy
PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2
PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2
COVID: 18,732 new cases take tally to 1,01,87,850
COVID: 18,732 new cases take tally to 1,01,87,850
EPL PIX: Out-of-form Arsenal stun Chelsea; City win
EPL PIX: Out-of-form Arsenal stun Chelsea; City win
ISL: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal share honours
ISL: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal share honours

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 2

Gavaskar decodes: How Ashwin dismissed Smith

Gavaskar decodes: How Ashwin dismissed Smith

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use