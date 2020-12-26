Virat Kohli on India's performance at the MCG

Source:

December 26, 2020 17:01 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli returned back home after the first Test against Australia. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

India skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday, hailed the performance of the visitors on the first day of the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kohli's remarks came as the first day of the ongoing second Test saw the visitors bundle out Tim Paine's Australia for just 195. India was asked to bowl first on the first day of the second Test and the visitors displayed a spirited bowling performance. "Top day 1 for us. A great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too," tweeted Kohli.

Kohli returned back home after the first Test against Australia. BCCI had granted the India skipper paternity leave as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child.